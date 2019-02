Shares of power producers were more or less flat as Treasury yields retreated. The Commerce Department said the foreign-trade gap in goods and services fell 11.5% from October to a seasonally adjusted $49.3 billion in November, below economists' expectations of $54.3 billion. Australian utility AGL Energy said hedging losses in the first half of its financial year weighed on earnings even as revenue held steady.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com