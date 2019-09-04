Log in
Utilities Flat on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

09/04/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

Shares of power producers were more or less flat as traders rotated into more economically sensitive areas.

The influx of funds into the utility sector continues. Last week, "Financials and Utilities ETFs saw the biggest inflows" of any sector ETFs, said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients.

Slow-moving Hurricane Dorian churned northward off Florida's east coast Wednesday morning, as the storm that demolished parts of the Bahamas looked set to inundate the Carolinas.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

