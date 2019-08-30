Utilities Flat on Defensive Bias Ahead of Weekend -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were more or less flat as investors hewed to defensive sectors like utilities ahead of a long weekend and a likely Florida hurricane.

During a period when geopolitical developments affecting the market frequently arise after market hours, traders are extra careful with positioning ahead of extended market shutdowns. The electricity grid in Florida will face challenges when Hurricane Dorian makes landfall on Monday, by which time it could be a Category 4 storm carrying some of the highest winds to hit the state since 1992.

