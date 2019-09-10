Utilities Flat on Shift From Momentum to Value -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were more or less flat as traders rotated into more beaten-down areas of the stock market.

Momentum-following traders had bid up utilities in recent months as the sector was seen as a play on falling Treasury yields. That led to relatively high valuations for utilities stocks compared to historical averages.

On Tuesday, there was a rotation out of highly valued "momentum" stocks and into those that had lagged the market for the year to date, such as financial stocks.

American Electric Power said it aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 70% from the 2,000 parts per million level by 2030, a step up from its previous target of a 60% reduction.

French utility Electricite de France said its majority-owned nuclear-reactor business Framatome has found a deviation from technical standards governing the manufacture of nuclear-reactor components.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com