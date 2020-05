Shares of power producers fell as investors sold out of a sector that was among the more resilient during a volatile week.

The defensive utility sector had garnered favor on a week where investors' confidence in the course of the U.S. economic reopening was rattled.

Pacific Gas & Electric parent PG&E shares may be a good buy ahead of the utility's bankruptcy, said analysts at brokerage Barclays, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com