Utilities Higher After Powell Testimony -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony triggered a drop in Treasury yields.

Utilities were volatile in the week leading up to Mr. Powell's testimony because of their role as an alternative venue for the fixed-income investors who buy Treasury bonds.

California utility PG&E fell after The Wall Street Journal reported the company knew for years that hundreds of miles of high-voltage power lines could spark fires and neglected to perform necessary upgrades on them.

