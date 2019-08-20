Log in
Utilities Lower, Losses Cushioned by Defensive Demand -- Utilities Roundup

08/20/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

Shares of power producers fell, but losses were cushioned by demand for evergreen stocks less sensitive to the pace of global growth.

Electric-car and solar-power equipment maker Tesla is offering to rent solar panels to homeowners in six states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New Mexico, in a bet that consumers will become attached to the power source.

Shares of California utility PG&E rose sharply, recouping some losses associated with fears of further wildfire liabilities.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

