Utilities Lower, Traders Ditch Safe Havens -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators declined as traders rotated out of sectors perceived as safe havens in times of market volatility into economically cyclical areas. Bank of Montreal's investment arm hired Paul McNutt and two other New York-based bankers to start a power, utilities and infrastructure group. Connecticut Water received approval from the state utilities regulator to boost customer rates. Bloom Energy rose slightly after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the on-site power generator with an overweight rating.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com