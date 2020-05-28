Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Utilities Rise As Cyclical Rally Stalls -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose sharply as investors rotated into the defensive sector in an abrupt reversal of a cyclical bias in recent sessions.

In a sign of the multidecade shift in the energy-generation business, the U.S. consumed more renewables than coal last year for the first time in 134 years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

One New York utility regulator noted that aggressive targets for his state and others in the coming decade mean demand for renewable-energy production is set to rise further. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35pJustice Department Investigates George Floyd Death -- 9th Update
DJ
05:33pTrump move could scrap or weaken law that protects social media companies
RE
05:31pShoppers revel as Printemps department store reopens in Paris
RE
05:25pTSX falls 0.06% to 15,262.73
RE
05:20pUtilities Rise As Cyclical Rally Stalls -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:17pCommunications Services Flat Amid Media Shifts -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pTech Down, But Not By Much, As Value Rotation Slows -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:13pHouse Passes Bill Loosening Rules on PPP Small-Business Loans--Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
3VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
5DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse enters partnership with Chinese data provider Wind

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group