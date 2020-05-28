Utilities Rise As Cyclical Rally Stalls -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose sharply as investors rotated into the defensive sector in an abrupt reversal of a cyclical bias in recent sessions.

In a sign of the multidecade shift in the energy-generation business, the U.S. consumed more renewables than coal last year for the first time in 134 years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

One New York utility regulator noted that aggressive targets for his state and others in the coming decade mean demand for renewable-energy production is set to rise further.

