Utilities Rise as Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked up as Treasury yields gave back some of their recent gains.

Shares of California utility giant PG&E fell after The Wall Street Journal reported it conducted an unusual inspection of the power line that sparked the deadliest wildfire in California history just weeks before it failed, a step that suggests the company had concerns about the condition of its lines before the Camp Fire, which killed 86 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.

