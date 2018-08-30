Log in
Utilities Shares Beat Broader Market in Shift to Defensive Plays -- Utilities Roundup

08/30/2018 | 10:54pm CEST

Shares of power-plant operators were nearly flat as traders rotated into sectors seen as defensive amid continued trade worries. A key measure of inflation accelerated last month to the fastest annual clip since 2012, as robust spending by consumers and businesses steadily pushed up prices for goods and services across the economy. The personal-consumption-expenditures price index, a broad inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in July from June, the Commerce Department said.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

