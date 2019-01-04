Log in
News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Utilities Shares Edge Higher as Interest Rates Remain in Focus -- Utilities Roundup

01/04/2019 | 05:32pm EST

Shares of power-plant operators rose but not by as much as the broader market as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that mild inflation gives the central bank greater flexibility to set policy and that the Fed wasn't on a fixed path to push its benchmark interest rate higher. Meanwhile, PG&E said would be "making changes to reinforce the company's commitment to safety and improvement." The company announced it would search for new directors of PG&E and Pacific Gas and Electric, and that the company is "reviewing structural options to best position PG&E to implement necessary changes while meeting customer and operational needs."

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

