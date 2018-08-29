Utilities Shares Gain -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators were higher. Investment funds owning about $1.9 billion of Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds have formed a committee to negotiate a consensual restructuring with the commonwealth and the federal oversight board that manages its finances, people familiar with the matter said. The new group organized in August after the oversight board reached important deals with Puerto Rico's two other largest classes of debt--bonds issued by its power utility and its sales-tax authority--raising hopes that general obligation creditors might also broker a settlement.

