Utilities Shares Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers edged higher. Renewable energy suppliers that depend on PG&E Corp. are still being paid in full after the California utility's bankruptcy but aren't likely to climb out of junk territory anytime soon, S&P Global Ratings analysts said. Green-energy producers are vulnerable to more potential downgrades as the impact on their finances from PG&E's bankruptcy restructuring comes into focus, S&P analysts told investors on a conference call Friday.

