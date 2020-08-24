Utilities Shares Rise Even as Storms Threaten Gulf and Wildfires Intensify in California -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were higher as storms barreled down on the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday or Thursday in Louisiana or Texas, while Tropical Storm Marco was approaching the Louisiana coast Monday afternoon and could bring flooding to the region.

Meanwhile, massive wildfires grew in Northern California as the state braced for more hot and windy conditions that have fueled a devastating week of blazes.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings Monday morning for much of the state's north, where thunderstorms were expected to bring little precipitation but could produce dry lightning that could spark new fires or spread existing ones.

The Trump administration is urging Iraq to proceed with a project to connect its power grid with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, among steps to reduce Baghdad's longstanding dependency on Iranian energy, U.S. and Arab officials said.

