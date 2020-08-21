Utilities Shares Rise; Wildfires Intensify in California -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were higher.

Clean-energy gained as investors betting that Joe Biden will win the presidential election have sent the share prices of some companies to all-time highs.

Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, said the presidential candidate's climate plan could result in up to $1.7 trillion of spending on clean energy over a decade, with the goal of net zero emissions for utilities by 2035.

Wildfires continued to rage intensely around the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday, bringing the death toll to at least five, destroying more than 500 structures and forcing tens of thousands of evacuations.

The three fires, sparked by unusual lightning storms last weekend, had grown close to 500,000 acres by Friday morning, with less than 10% contained, said officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

