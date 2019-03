Shares of power producers bucked the broader market to move higher as Treasury yields continued to slide. Utilities are often viewed as an alternative to Treasury bonds by yield-hungry fixed-income investors. A group of insurance companies and hedge fund Baupost Group LLC have formed a creditor group to attempt recouping the billions of dollars in insurance payouts from PG&E Corp. stemming from damage caused by California wildfires, court documents show. The insurers, including Allstate Insurance Co., the Chubb Group, and others, are looking to recoup payments from PG&E for damage to property and for other injuries, court filings show. Insurers believe they may have a right to recover payments they already made to insured parties if it is determined that PG&E is responsible for the California wildfires.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com