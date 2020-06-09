Log in
Utilities Shares Sink Amid Weather Concerns -- Utilities Roundup

06/09/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Shares of power producers were lower amid worries that Tropical Depression Cristobal may knock out power in some areas of the Midwest and reduce electricity grid demand amid flooding and other issues.

Meanwhile, PG&E Corp. wants authority to tap hot corporate debt markets for about $11 billion in financing even as courtroom arguments continue about the company's bankruptcy exit plan. At a court hearing Monday, the judge presiding over PG&E's bankruptcy said he was open to signing such an order if PG&E can get official creditors' representatives to go along with the move. The financing would help pave PG&E's path out of bankruptcy, providing money to pay people, businesses and insurers for damages stemming from several wildfires that swept California in 2017 and 2018.

To exit bankruptcy, PG&E needs confirmation from Judge Dennis Montali in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco and financing to put the restructuring plan into effect. 

 Write to Amy Pesseto at amy.pesseto@dowjones.com

