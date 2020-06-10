Utilities Shares Sink as Fed Maintains Policy -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as Treasurys gained.

As expected, the Federal Reserve maintained its 0% to 0.25% federal funds target rate range, with all Federal Open Market Committee members voting in favor of that action.

In their policy statement, Fed officials said "the ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term."

They also said rates will remain steady until they are "confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals."

