Utilities Shares Sink as Treasury Yields Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers sank as U.S. Treasury yields halted their recent skid. Heading into Thursday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note had fallen for six consecutive sessions, dropping sharply from its previous level of just above 2.6% to 2.38% in recent trading. Utilities are often viewed as an alternative to Treasury bonds by yield-hungry fixed-income investors. Florida Power & Light said it plans to build the world's largest battery, which would collect electricity from solar panels during the day and discharge it as needed during periods of high power demand. FPL, a utility that serves large portions of Florida and is a unit of NextEra Energy Inc. said it expects the battery--planned for a location in Manatee County on the state's Gulf Coast--to be operational by 2021.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com