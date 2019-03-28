Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Utilities Shares Sink as Treasury Yields Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

Shares of power producers sank as U.S. Treasury yields halted their recent skid. Heading into Thursday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note had fallen for six consecutive sessions, dropping sharply from its previous level of just above 2.6% to 2.38% in recent trading. Utilities are often viewed as an alternative to Treasury bonds by yield-hungry fixed-income investors. Florida Power & Light said it plans to build the world's largest battery, which would collect electricity from solar panels during the day and discharge it as needed during periods of high power demand. FPL, a utility that serves large portions of Florida and is a unit of NextEra Energy Inc. said it expects the battery--planned for a location in Manatee County on the state's Gulf Coast--to be operational by 2021.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Unanimously Approves Project KISS Rulemakings to Ease Regulatory Burdens
PU
05:50pWall Street ends up as yields, trade optimism rise
RE
05:41pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : CEO at Equality Summit
PU
05:36pFARM BUREAU TO CONGRESSIONAL SUBCOMMITTEE : Reinstate Biodiesel, Short Line Tax Credits
PU
05:32pUtilities Shares Sink as Treasury Yields Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : Aleppo artisans sell copper, embroidered handiworks to foreign buyers
PU
05:30pCommunications Services Shares Fall as Wireless Stocks Tumble -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pTechnology Shares Move Higher as Global Growth Fears Ease -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pFinancials Climb as Treasury Yields Reverse Slide -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:25pEPIC Adds Vanessa Smiley in Atlanta, Georgia
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2TESLA : TESLA : Pre-effective amendment to an S-4 filing
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.