Utilities Shares Slip -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators slipped as traders hedged their bets on the chances of an emerging-markets crisis spreading. E.ON is facing regulatory risks in Sweden and pressures on its retail business, said Jefferies, which downgraded the stock to hold from buy. The German energy company is at risk of lower base returns in its Swedish-networks business due to regulatory developments, according to the bank, which also said that the clawback of uncollected revenues may become more difficult from 2020.

