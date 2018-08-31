Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Utilities Shares Slip -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 11:41pm CEST

Utilities shares were lower. Danish energy company Ørsted A/S is considering a bid for several U.S. offshore-wind projects and already has the required funding in place, the company's finance chief said. Earlier in August, Ørsted made its first major investment in the U.S. when it agreed to buy Lincoln Clean Energy LLC, a Chicago-based onshore wind and solar company, for $580 million. The company also plans to sell its Danish power grid and its consumer business, Chief Financial Officer Marianne Wiinholt said.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47aDispute resolution in focus as NAFTA talks drag
RE
12:47aGRAIN GROWERS : Australian and Indonesian grains and agri-food sectors to flourish under trade agreement
PU
12:45aU.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
RE
12:42aU.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
RE
12:32aBR BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE : Business Roundtable Statement on NAFTA Negotiations
PU
12:32aUSMEF U S MEAT EXPORT FEDERATION : to Host Media Conference Call from Japan, Thursday, Sept 6
PU
12:22aU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON WAYS AN : Brady, Reichert Statements on Trade Notification Letter
PU
12:12aNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Inspection Officer Order issued to Enbridge Pipelines Inc.
PU
12:07aITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : Senegalese tech start-ups make business connections at VivaTech
PU
12:02aAFL CIO AMERICAN FEDERATION OF LABOR AND CONGRES : Workers’ Rights Remain Critical as NAFTA Negotiations Continue
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
2MB FINANCIAL INC : MB Financial, Inc. Approves Dividend on its Common Stock
3Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline In Class Action; Seeking Inve..
4DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC : DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE : announces resignation of Michael Newman
5UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : UNITED STATES STEEL : ArcelorMittal and USW extend contract, will continue n..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.