Utilities Shares Slip -- Utilities Roundup

Utilities shares were lower. Danish energy company Ørsted A/S is considering a bid for several U.S. offshore-wind projects and already has the required funding in place, the company's finance chief said. Earlier in August, Ørsted made its first major investment in the U.S. when it agreed to buy Lincoln Clean Energy LLC, a Chicago-based onshore wind and solar company, for $580 million. The company also plans to sell its Danish power grid and its consumer business, Chief Financial Officer Marianne Wiinholt said.

