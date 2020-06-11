Utilities Shares Slip -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were lower but not by as much as the broader market as U.S. Treasury yields trended lower after the Federal Reserve's grim economic outlook published Wednesday, along with its pledge to keep interest rates low until 2022.

PG&E is asking a bankruptcy judge for an order allowing it to go to market to sell $20 billion worth of new debt and equity as it awaits approval of its plan to exit chapter 11. California's largest utility needs the cash to absorb $25.5 billion worth of wildfire damage claims it has agreed to pay, cleaning up the aftermath of disastrous fire seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Centrica PLC said it plans to cut 5,000 jobs in a restructuring that will involve the removal of three management layers and the departure of the chief executives of its major consumer and business divisions. The owner of British Gas said the restructuring is designed to create a simpler, leaner group, and that more than half of the 5,000 departures are expected to come from management layers.

