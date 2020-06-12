Utilities Shares Slip -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as investors moved into assets perceived as riskier.

PG&E has reached agreement with victims of wildfires linked to its equipment on the terms of stock it's using to fund half of the $13.5 billion trust that will pay damages for lost loved ones, homes and businesses.

The pact eases the way to confirmation of the chapter 11 plan for California's largest utility, which filed for bankruptcy last year, and is racing to meet a June 30 deadline to qualify for a statewide wildfire fund that will cushion it against rising risks of fire. PG&E still has loose ends to tie up in bankruptcy court, but the quarrel with fire victims over when and how the trust can cash in its shares, now ended, was the biggest potential stumbling block.

