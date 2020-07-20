Log in
Utilities Shares Slip -- Utilities Roundup

07/20/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

Shares of power producers were lower.

Europe's plan to kick-start its economy while shrinking its carbon footprint is throwing up new opportunities as investors bet shares in renewable-energy companies and insulation providers will benefit from the European Union's ambitious proposal to stop damaging the environment by 2050, which the bloc aims to bake into its economic recovery plan.

EU leaders are meeting Monday to haggle over the bloc's proposed €1.8 trillion ($2.06 trillion) coronavirus response package after they remained deadlocked in negotiations over the weekend.

Authorities have suggested earmarking 30% of that funding for climate-related projects and stipulating that all spending must comply with its goal of net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

