Utilities Shares Slip as PG&E Worries Continue -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators were lower as concerns about PG&E continued. The judge presiding over the company's bankruptcy expressed concern that another year of wildfires could upend the utility's efforts to pull out of massive financial and legal trouble. Judge Dennis Montali cited the possibility that blazes this year, with PG&E under chapter 11 protection, could tip the utility into default on the $5.5 billion bankruptcy loan he has been asked to approve.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com