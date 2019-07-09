Utilities Tick Down Ahead Of Powell Testimony - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked down as traders awaited congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. If the Fed doesn't fulfill expectations for a rate cut in July, there could be a flight from the utility sector, which fares better in times of declining interest rates. German utility E.ON said it will provide all its U.K. customers with renewably sourced electricity without increasing charges.

