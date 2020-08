Shares of power producers rose slightly amid deal activity.

French water and waste-management Veolia Environnement made an offer to acquire a 30% stake in its peer Suez from Engie at a price of about $18.46 a share.

Germany, the eurozone's benchmark sovereign issuer, is ready to enter the fast-growing green-bond market with its debut issuance possibly coming as early as this week.

