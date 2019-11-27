Log in
Utilities Up As Investors Hedge On Trade-Deal Prospects -- Utilities Roundup

11/27/2019 | 05:12pm EST

Shares of power producers ticked up as investors hedged their bets on the chances of a trade deal in the near term.

A tentative ruling from a California bankruptcy court on a key piece of PG&E's plans, concerning a settlement with insurance companies, could help California's largest utility move toward a deal that would end it bankruptcy.

A strong rainstorm hit Santa Barbara, Calif., early Wednesday morning, bringing relief to emergency officials battling a major wildfire even as it presented risks of a new danger: mudslides.

The volume and speed of cyberattacks launched against critical infrastructure could rise to dangerous levels with the advent of artificial intelligence, said Tom Fanning, president and chief executive of Atlanta-based Southern Co., as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

