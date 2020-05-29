Log in
Utilities Up As Momentum, Low Rates Carries Sector Near Breakeven For 2020 -- Utilities Roundup

05/29/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose, and the utilities sector of the Standard & Poor's 500 cut year to date losses to roughly 5%, as traders clamored for the dividend-oriented stocks that typically fare well during periods of low interest rates.

Duke Energy's Florida unit said it filed the locations of three new solar power plants.

Once operational, the 74.5-megawatt Duette Solar Power Plant facility will consist of about 227,000 single-axis tracking solar panels, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

