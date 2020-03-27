Utilities Up As Safe-Haven Allure Increases -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as the sector's safe-haven appeal remained strong in a generally weak stock market.

Utilities plunged with the broader stock market before the recent interventions of the Federal Reserve to forestall a "scramble for cash."

In recent sessions, the utilities industry group of the Standard & Poor's 500 has recouped a substantial part of its losses for the year to date.

The renewable-energy investment vehicles known as "Yieldcos" could face pressure as solar-power production is depleted by the coronavirus pandemic, said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

One renewable-energy business where activity may sustain or increase is wind-turbine production, according to the analysts.

"Strong demand for wind turbine blades, even through the virus pandemic, given that the U.S. wind Production Tax Credit begins to sunset after 2020 and the wind [ and their customers are doing everything possible to get wind systems in the ground by year end," said the Morgan Stanley strategists, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com