Utilities Up As Sector Grows In Popularity As Rebound Bet -- Utilities Roundup

04/14/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose, cutting their losses for the year-to-date as investors re-entered the stock market via a traditionally safe sector.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utility sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, has cut year-to-date losses to about 5%, after being down by more than 25% at one stage in March.

Longview Power, an investment firm-backed power generator, filed for bankruptcy Tuesday with a prepackaged restructuring proposal that includes help from the government stimulus package passed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

