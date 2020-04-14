Utilities Up As Sector Grows In Popularity As Rebound Bet -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, cutting their losses for the year-to-date as investors re-entered the stock market via a traditionally safe sector.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utility sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, has cut year-to-date losses to about 5%, after being down by more than 25% at one stage in March.

Longview Power, an investment firm-backed power generator, filed for bankruptcy Tuesday with a prepackaged restructuring proposal that includes help from the government stimulus package passed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

