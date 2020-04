Shares of power producers rallied, as investors treading cautiously back into the stock market sought the relative safety of the utility sector.

PG&E Chief Executive Bill Johnson will step down on June 30, the company said, leaving the California utility, which is still in flux, after a little over a year.

Peck Co. Holdings rallied after the solar-energy construction concern struck a green-bond partnership to fund its plans.

