Utilities Up As Sector's Volatile Streak Continues -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rallied as volatility in the sector continued.

Traditionally, the evergreen utility industry group is one of the least volatile on the broad Standard & Poor's 500, but that trend has reversed itself during the last month, as the sector has become a favorite area for hedge funds to express their views on rapidly changing interest rates.

The lawyers who negotiated a $13.5 billion settlement for California wildfire victims with PG&E said Monday that they no longer support the current deal, a major setback for the giant utility's efforts to exit bankruptcy, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com