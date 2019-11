Shares of power producers ticked up as Treasury yields fell and investors sought out defensive areas of the stock market.

Reports that Chinese officials were "pessimistic" about the likelihood of a trade deal weighed on trade-sensitive sectors.

PG&E's Pacific Gas and Electric may shut off power in parts of 22 California counties starting Wednesday morning to reduce wildfire-related risks amid forecasts for high winds and dry conditions.

