Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields fell, spurring demand for the relatively high dividend-paying sector.

Coal-fired Texas power plant Sandy Creek Energy Station is in talks with lenders about a possible debt restructuring that could include a bankruptcy filing, after the private-equity backed company said it couldn't repay a loan that comes due this fall, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A tropical storm advisory has been issued for swaths of the East Coast, including New York and parts of New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pMagic Valley sugar beet growers replant 53,000 acres
PU
05:56pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : farmers plant more wheat, less spuds and barley
PU
05:46pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : offers $500 reward for information on illegal waste dump
PU
05:46pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pGilead sparks Wall Street rally
RE
05:40pCommunications Services Up Ahead Of Netflix Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:36pTech Ticks Down After Dizzying Rally, But Tesla Gains Continue -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:31pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Federal Court Orders Defendants to Pay Nearly $1.3 Million in Forex Fraud Scheme
PU
05:31pFinancials Up Ahead Of Next Week's 2Q Earnings Reports -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:30pConsumer Cos Up On Covid-19 Treatment Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2NIKE, INC. : NIKE : "Seams" Like Activity Giving Rise To Infringement Risk Supports Appellate Jurisdiction
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla appears poised to electrify S&P 500
4ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
5CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group