Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields fell, spurring demand for the relatively high dividend-paying sector.

Coal-fired Texas power plant Sandy Creek Energy Station is in talks with lenders about a possible debt restructuring that could include a bankruptcy filing, after the private-equity backed company said it couldn't repay a loan that comes due this fall, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A tropical storm advisory has been issued for swaths of the East Coast, including New York and parts of New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

