Shares of power producers rose slightly as another sharp increase in the number of people filing for unemployment assistance weighed on Treasury yields.

Risk appetite in U.S. markets looked set to pick up Friday, however, in a development that could boost Treasury yields and weigh on demand for utility stocks. Stock indexes rose after the bell Thursday in the wake of President Donald Trump's unveiling of guidelines to reopen the U.S. economy.

