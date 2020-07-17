Utilities Up As Weak Treasury Yields Stir Demand -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rallied as continued weakness in Treasury yields stirred demand for the dividend-oriented sector.

Exelon's Commonwealth Edison unit agreed to pay a $200 million fine for a long-running bribery scheme in which the utility gave jobs and contracts to associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the state's most powerful politician for decades, the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois said Friday.

California investigators have concluded that a PG&E transmission line set off a wildfire that charred Sonoma County wine country last fall, even as the utility was cutting off power to millions to reduce the risk that it would spark fires.

