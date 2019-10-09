Utilities Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but gains were limited by a rotation into more economically sensitive areas.

PG&E began cutting power to nearly a million households and businesses across California early Wednesday, in an unprecedented move to help lower the region's wildfire threat in the face of the kind of windstorm that previously fueled destructive fires, as reported earlier.

Shares of backup home-electricity generator maker Generac Holdings rallied, amid bets that Californians will snap up its products in anticipation of more such blackouts.

