Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into economically cyclical areas.

A Chinese transformer weighing more than 500,000 pounds arrived by ship at the Port of Houston last summer, en route to an electrical substation in Colorado but was intercepted by federal officials for what was likely a security review, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com