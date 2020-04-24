Utilities Up, But Not By Much, Amid Growth Doubts -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid doubts about the sector's growth prospects.

Typically, power plants see less of a slowdown during times of a recession than other businesses.

But the mass closure of factories and other major electricity consumers could change that this time around.

Shares of Portland General Electric fell after the Oregon utility cut its full-year earnings guidance due to a deteriorating economic outlook.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com