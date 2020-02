Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into more economically cyclical areas.

Consumers Energy, a Michigan utility that serves 6.7 million people, has retired seven of its coal-fired power plants and, by 2040, plans to retire the remaining five, in an example of a carbon-emitting utility that plans to go fully "green," The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com