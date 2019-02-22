Utilities Up, But Not By Much, on Cyclical Bias - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into sectors more likely to benefit from a trade deal between the U.S. and China. The utility sector has become a safe haven that's popular when other stocks founder and is avoided during "risk on" rallies.

Lawyers for victims of several California wildfires are asking a bankruptcy judge to reject Pacific Gas & Electric Co.'s request to pay $130 million in bonuses to employees, saying they don't deserve to be rewarded for good performance.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com