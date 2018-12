Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broader market, as traders rotated into more economically cyclical sectors of the market. The utility sector was the only one of the 10 industry groups on the Standard & Poor's 500 in positive territory for the year to date until late this month. After a sharp decline Monday, the utility sector, which is particularly sensitive to the outlook for interest rates, is now deep in the red.

