Shares of power-plant operators rose, but not by as much as the broader market, as traders unwound safe-haven trades from earlier in the week. Utilities were the lone gainer among stock-market sectors on Wednesday as fears about the spread of the Turkish currency crisis reached fever pitch. They and other safe havens fell out of favor Thursday amid hopes that the worst of the Turkish crisis--and the Chinese-American trade war--was over.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com