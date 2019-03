Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broader market, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors in light of strong economic data. Portuguese utility EDP-Energias de Portugal, currently the target of a takeover by its main shareholder, China Three Gorges, is prepared to offer a joint venture with that company in Latin America if takeover plans fail, Reuters reported.

