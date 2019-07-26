Utilities Up, But Trail Broad Market on Growth Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broader market, as traders rotated into faster-growing sectors.

Edison Electric posted second-quarter profit growth as its Southern California Edison unit received approval to pass on wild-fire mitigation costs to consumers in the form of rate hikes.

French utility Electricite de France logged higher income for the first half of the year, and backed its growth projections for the balance of the year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com