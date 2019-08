Shares of power producers rose, but lagged the broad market, as Treasury yields rebounded.

Vistra Energy will retire four power plants to meet new state requirements in Illinois.

Seven environmental groups sued the federal government over the Trump administration's recent easing of endangered-species protections.

German utility RWE agreed to buy a minority stake in Slovakia's Vychodoslovenska Energetika Holding AS, or VSEH, from Innogy.

