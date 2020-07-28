Log in
Utilities Up On Fed Bets -- Utilities Roundup

07/28/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose sharply as investors bet the Federal Reserve's policy statement would weigh on Treasury yields further.

Falling Treasury yields make dividend-oriented utility stocks more attractive to fixed-income investors and others.

The price of carbon credits in Europe has rebounded from a pandemic low, with emissions offsets trading near EUR30 a metric ton for the first time in more than a decade, reflecting government stimulus efforts and the reopening of economic activity. The rising value of carbon credits means many coal-fired power plants aren't profitable, further pushing European plants to switch feedstocks to renewable energy or natural gas. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

