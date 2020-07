Shares of power producers rose as risk-averse investors rotated into dividend-paying defensive sectors, such as utilities.

BP's wind-energy unit has agreed to buy the remaining 50% interest in the Fowler Ridge 1 wind asset in Indiana from its current partner, a unit of utility operator Dominion Energy.

The U.K. oil major said Fowler Ridge 1, located in central Indiana, includes 162 wind turbines with a generating capacity of 300 megawatts.

